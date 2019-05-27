× 24-year-old man killed in wrong-way, head-on collision in Township of Trenton

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON — A 24-year-old man from Sun Prairie was died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision in the Township of Trenton late Sunday, May 26.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they received word of a motor vehicle crash on US 151 just north of Redwood Rd. shortly after 10 p.m.

Officials say their investigation shows a minivan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US 151 and struck a southbound car in a head-on collision.

The driver of the van, a 39-year-old Beaver Dam man, was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to Aurora Hospital in Summit with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, the Sun Prairie man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say alcohol and operating on the wrong side of the highway are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Other agencies assisting at the scene include the Beaver Dam Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Flight for Life, Beaver Dam Fire and EMS, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and DCERT.