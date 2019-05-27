× Bart Starr remembered for work helping at-risk young men: ‘Rawhide would not be what it is today’

GREEN BAY — Off the field, Bart Starr spent more than 50 years helping at-risk youth in Wisconsin at Rawhide.

“We simply enjoy being involved in it,” said Starr in 1992.

The Green Bay Packers legend helped started the boys home and was a frequent visitor at Rawhide.

“Without Bart and Cherry Starr, Rawhide would not be what it is today,” said Alan Loux, president of Rawhide.

Loux was able to spend time at the Starr’s home in 2018.

“It was just an awesome experience to see the man who is a legend in many ways, but also just a real person like you and I,” said Loux.

Bart and Cherry Starr are a prominent piece of Rawhide today. The facility is home to the Bart and Cherry Starr Museum — filled with pictures and memorabilia from Starr’s career and from the couple’s continued involvement with Rawhide.

“When you go through and see their involvement, their memorabilia and their history, you can just feel the passion of who Bart and Cherry are,” said Loux.

Loux said the couple showed their dedication to Rawhide by being present.

“They didn’t just give their money or their name. They actually gave of themselves, so they would spend time here at the ranch with the boys, with their families, doing activities,” said Loux.

“It’s a wonderful example of what can happen when people work together for the betterment of youngsters,” said Starr in 1992.

While Bart Starr would no doubt be remembered for his Hall of Fame football career, Loux said his generosity and service to others would be his greatest legacy — one that will live on at Rawhide and in the young men Rawhide serves.

“We can’t think about replacing Bart Starr, because Bart has been part of this organization for so long, and he will live on — as in his legacy and his memory forever,” said Loux.

The Bart and Cherry Starr Museum at Rawhide is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.