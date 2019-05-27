Catching up with our Toronto ‘frenemies’ following the Bucks’ devastating loss

MILWAUKEE -- Most of Milwaukee is still not over the Bucks' devastating fall to the Raptors on Friday. The FOX6 WakeUp news anchors caught up with their "frenemies" from Toronto ahead of the next NBA finals game. Will the Raptors come out on top -- or will the Warriors reign supreme?

