MILWAUKEE -- Most of Milwaukee is still not over the Bucks' devastating fall to the Raptors on Friday. The FOX6 WakeUp news anchors caught up with their "frenemies" from Toronto ahead of the next NBA finals game. Will the Raptors come out on top -- or will the Warriors reign supreme?
Catching up with our Toronto ‘frenemies’ following the Bucks’ devastating loss
-
In advance of Game 5, FOX6 WakeUp squares up against TV anchors in Toronto
-
Bucks fans keep the faith following loss against Raptors
-
‘They have come so far:’ Bucks fans fill Deer District for do or die game vs. Raptors
-
Milwaukee Bucks ready to square up against Toronto Raptors in Game 2
-
Bucks vs Raptors: Tickets just released for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals
-
-
Series tied 2-2: Bucks ready to square up against Raptors in Game 5
-
2-1 lead in series: Bucks ready to square up against Toronto Raptors in Game 4
-
‘Hope they destroy them:’ Bucks, Raptors fans trade jabs in Deer District ahead of Game 1
-
Block party brings out Bucks fans and NBA stars Charles Barkley, Shaq
-
Bucks fall 105-99 to Raptors in Game 5
-
-
Milwaukee Bucks’ season ends with 100-94 loss to Toronto Raptors
-
Eastern Conference Finals even after Bucks fell to Raptors in Game 4
-
‘Bound for glory:’ Fans go Bucks’ wild after Game 2 win against Raptors