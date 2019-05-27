JFK’s legacy re-examined as 2 Kennedy milestones are marked

1962: US statesman John F Kennedy, 35th president of the USA, making a speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The National Park Service is marking two Kennedy milestones this week.

On Wednesday, events are planned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site at JFK’s boyhood home in Brookline.

That same day would have been the slain president’s 102nd birthday.

Organizers say a special commemoration will be held starting at 10 a.m. with the theme, “What JFK means to me.” At 2 p.m., presidential biographers Fredrik Logevall, David Nasaw and Barbara Perry will participate in a panel discussion examining the legacy of the nation’s 35th president.

John F Kennedy (1917 – 1963), Senator for Massachusetts with his wife, Jacqueline (1929 – 1994), about to leave New York for the Los Angeles Democratic Party Convention, at which the party candidates for the forthcoming Presidential election will be nominated. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The park service leads tours of the house where the Kennedy family began its rise to national prominence.

Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

