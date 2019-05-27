Go
Search
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Podcasts
Sports
Bucks
Brewers
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
56°
56°
Low
47°
High
58°
Tue
52°
60°
Wed
54°
70°
Thu
57°
71°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
May 27, 2019
Posted 8:33 am, May 27, 2019, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Monday, May 27, 2019.
Popular
‘Can’t believe I’m going to die:’ Man already charged in child’s death facing charges in cold case
Authorities: Man dies after shark attack off Maui coast
‘A loss for words:’ Family, friends devastated after mom killed in hit-and-run accident near Domes
55-year-old woman struck, killed near Mitchell Park Domes; 50-year-old woman in custody
Latest News
24-year-old man killed in wrong-way, head-on collision in Township of Trenton
Chicago pastor accused of abusing girls during tutoring sessions
NFL star J.J. Watt announces engagement to soccer player Kealia Ohai
Previewing the summer exhibits at the Milwaukee Art Museum
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 20, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 13, 2019
Look Who's 6
April 27, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 8, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 7, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 21, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 23, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 22, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 24, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 25, 2019
Look Who's 6
May 26, 2019
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.