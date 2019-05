× Medical Examiner: 1 dead in crash, car fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News one person is dead after a crash and car fire on Highway 145 at N. 107th St. in Milwaukee.

Officials say there was a vehicle that crashed into attenuation barrels around 11:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle is deceased.

