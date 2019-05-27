Memorial Day Ceremony at Wood National Cemetery is an ‘important day of remembrance’ for the fallen

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, May 27, a large crowd gathered at Wood National Cemetery to honor our fallen soldiers. The community was invited to a Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Wisconsin Veterans Affairs. Guest speakers included Brian Dennis from the Fisher House Wisconsin board of directors, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Governor Tony Evers.

“As I think about the history of these hallowed grounds — the Civil War heroes, the Buffalo Soldiers — as I look out at the crowd, at ever race, creed and color represented here… and realize that we’re all here, being human, and not forgetting the sacrifices that have been made for our way of life,” said Congresswoman Moore.

Gov. Evers explained that nearly 50% of veterans in the state of Wisconsin do not take any veteran benefits — saying that many times, the veterans aren’t aware of the benefits available to them. He also stressed the importance of the solemn holiday.

“Memorial Day is a special day, but I’m really hopeful that you all make sure that our young people understand what this day is about,” said Evers. “It’s not about going to the beach… it’s about honoring our veterans, and especially honoring those who passed away. The teacher in me is asking that all our young people understand the importance of Veteran’s Day.”

Gov. Evers also discussed how important Wood National Cemetery is to Milwaukee.

“It’s a place where families, friends and members of the community can pay their respects and honor those who so bravely put on the uniform,” said Evers.

His sentiments were felt throughout the entire event.

“On this important day of remembrance, we especially remember those recently lost while we continue to remember each generation of the brave American men and women willing to fight and make any sacrifice for the sake of our freedom, for our children’s generations and our nation’s future,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we honor those who left their mark on our history.”