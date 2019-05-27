× ‘No subjects located’ after report of person ‘yelling for help’ drew law enforcement to Kenosha County park

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — A report of someone yelling for help led to a large law enforcement presence at the New Munster Wildlife Area in the Town of Wheatland Monday, May 27.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said investigators responded around 11:30 a.m. By 3:45 p.m., the search was called off, and no one in need of help was located.

The search took place in the 1,226-acre New Munster Wildlife Area and involved K-9 teams, a drone team, ATVs and search personnel on foot.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Twin Lakes Police Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Village of Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, Town of Paris Fire and Rescue, and the Newport Township Fire Department.

Residents were encouraged to report anything suspicious to law enforcement.