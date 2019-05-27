Open Record: Something doesn’t match up

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire explains how some child care centers can avoid oversight. Jenna Sachs takes an in-depth look at the right to carry a gun inside a ride sharing vehicle. Plus, the Open Record team reveals where they think they’d be working if it wasn’t in news.

