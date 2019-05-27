Open Record: Something doesn’t match up

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire explains how some child care centers can avoid oversight. Jenna Sachs takes an in-depth look at the right to carry a gun inside a ride sharing vehicle. Plus, the Open Record team reveals where they think they’d be working if it wasn’t in news.
Related show links:
-
‘You cannot tell me what I can do in my car:’ Uber driver fired for carrying concealed weapon
-
‘Day care loophole’ allows operation of unlicensed, unchecked child care centers
-
‘Every child needs to be protected:’ Lawmakers renew push to close so-called ‘day care loophole’
Subscribe to “Open Record”: via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio
Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter
About the Podcast: “Open Record”