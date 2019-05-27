Police: 3 people found dead in Kiel

Posted 1:22 pm, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, May 27, 2019

KIEL, Wis. — Three people were found dead in a Kiel residence Sunday night, May 27.

According to FOX6’s sister station WLUK, police were called to a home near Southridge Dr. and Mueller Rd. around 7 p.m. Officers said they tried to make contact with those inside, but did not get a response.

Per the request of the Kiel Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

At this time, police do not believe the public is in danger.

