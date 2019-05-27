Previewing the summer exhibits at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is just around the corner. Even though we love to enjoy the warm weather, we're likely to get our fair share of rainy days -- perfect for spending inside the Milwaukee Art Museum! Christina stopped by the MAM on Monday, May 27 to learn about the museum's new exhibits and find out what attendees can expect this season.

About Milwaukee Art Museum (website)

The Milwaukee Art Museum collects and preserves art, presenting it to the community as a vital source of inspiration and education. 30,000 works of art. 400,000+ visitors a year. 125 years of collecting art. From its roots in Milwaukee’s first art gallery in 1888, the Museum has grown today to be an icon for Milwaukee and a resource for the entire state.

