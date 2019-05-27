Remembering Bart Starr, the man off the gridiron: ‘His legacy will grow even more after his passing’

MILWAUKEE — We remember and honor a legend — Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr, who died Sunday, May 26 at the age of 85.

Under the lights of Lambeau Field, Starr is remembered as a man of many titles.

“This was a special human being,” said Tom Pipines, former FOX6 Sports Director.

The quarterback with Crimson Tide roots took his talents to Green Bay in 1956. He won five world championships with the Packers — including the first two Super Bowls ever played. He was name Most Valuable Player in each of those games.

“You can’t get any better than that,” said Rick Karle, former WBRC Sports Director.

Still, this legend on the field was just as much of a hero off the gridiron.

“What struck me was not so much that he was this great former athlete, Super Bowl hero from the packers of Green Bay lore — but such a nice man,” Karle said.

Despite his last night, Starr did not require the spotlight.

“His legacy is that he is one of the kindest, most humble, compassionate, honest people that you’d ever met,” Pipines said. “When you met someone like Bart Starr, your life was better because of it.”

Starr and his wife Cherry dedicated a lifetime to giving back — including to the Rawhide Boys Range for Troubled Youth in New London.

“Once more just touching thousands of lives — young lives in the community,” Pipines said.

“If it’s possible, his legacy will grow even more after his passing.” A man who was respectful to all and respected for it.

“You just think of this guy who did it right,” Karle said.

In a statement, Starr’s family said Bart had hoped to make one more trip to Lambeau Field this fall. Instead, he will forever be there in spirit.