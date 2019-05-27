Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man last seen at home in Darlington

DARLINGTON — A Silver Alert was issued Monday, May 27 for a 75-year-old man missing from Darlington.

Robert Corley was last seen around noon Monday at his home in Darlington.

Law enforcement officials said Corley is known to leave the house for a few hours to go for a drive and get ice cream. They said he left at noon, presumably for ice cream, and did not return. He does not have a cellphone — and family members and friends were not able to find hi.

Corley was described as white, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, jeans, a gray and black plaid shirt, a blue jacket and a blue cap.

He could be driving a 1997 Dodge Ram, green over gray, with Wisconsin license plate number EL1538 — with a bug shield and chrome rails on the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Darlington police.