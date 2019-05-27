× Thousands drawns to streets of Waukesha for annual Memorial Day parade

WAUKESHA — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Waukesha on Monday, May 27 for the annual Memorial Day parade.

A Memorial Day service took place at 9 a.m. in front of the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building in Waukesha. It was following by the parade — which rolled starting around 10:15 a.m.

The parade started on Baxter Street, ended up traversing Main Street, all before wrapping up on Clinton Street.

There were marching bands, Boy Scout troops and plenty of veterans to salute for their service.