'Wanted to give back:' Man offers free haircuts to homeless veterans during Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — Juan Montes Deoca spends one day each week giving haircuts to the homeless.

Montes Deoca chose to spend Memorial Day weekend using his skills to give back to the heroes who served our country.

“I have a lot of veterans in my family and I’ve met so many veterans on the streets of Tucson,” said Montes Deoca. “I just wanted to give back and help people out in some way.”

When he first started, Montes Deoca was a student in beauty skills. Now, he has his license and works at a salon.

According to the latest homeless census, 200 homeless veterans live on the streets in Tucson.

Something as simple as a haircut can go a long way.

“It creates a sense of well-being. A lot of veterans can’t go out and do their own haircut even if its $3 to $6,” said Bryce Garrett, a veteran. “It brings a sense of pride with us.”