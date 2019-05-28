× 10-year-old boy among 3 found dead in Kiel

KIEL — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a 10-year-old boy was among three people found dead in a home in Kiel on Sunday evening, May 26.

Kiel police responded to the home on Southridge Drive near Mueller Road just after 7 p.m. for an EMS call.

The initial responding officers attempted to make contact with no response.

Kiel police entered the home and located three people dead. They were identified as Mason Leschzykowski, 10, Jack Schigur, 69, Julie Wood, 50.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Officials said it was not believed that the public was in danger after this incident.