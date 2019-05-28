Acts from across the globe announced for Summerfest’s Emerging Artist Series
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest revealed on Tuesday, May 28 that its Emerging Artists Series is coming back to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.
Local, regional, national and international artists will be featured each evening of Summerfest. Many have gone on to become nationally and internationally known, including WALK THE MOON, Nathaniel Rateliff, Maren Morris, X Ambassadors, BØRNS, The Record Company and many others.
This year’s Emerging Artist Series line-up includes:
|Date
|Set Time
|Performer
|Hometown
|Wednesday, June 26
|3:00 PM
|Dragondeer
|Denver, CO
|4:15 PM
|Taylor Phelan
|Sherman, TX
|5:30 PM
|Matt Hoyles
|Auckland, New Zealand
|6:45 PM
|Chastity Brown
|Minneapolis, MN
|Thursday, June 27
|3:00 PM
|Plaid Hawaii
|Milwaukee, WI
|4:15 PM
|Browns Crew
|Milwaukee, WI
|5:30 PM
|Zed Kenzo
|Milwaukee, WI
|6:45 PM
|Blackillac
|Austin, TX
|Friday, June 28
|3:00 PM
|The Last Bees
|Milwaukee, WI
|4:15 PM
|Gina Brooklyn
|Akron, OH
|5:30 PM
|The Beths
|Auckland, New Zealand
|6:45 PM
|Sweet Crude
|New Orleans, LA
|Saturday, June 29
|3:00 PM
|Skeleton Krew
|Jackson, TN
|4:15 PM
|Capitano
|Frankfurt/Berlin, Germany
|5:30 PM
|Raine Stern
|Madison, WI
|6:45 PM
|Leah Capelle
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sunday, June 30
|3:00 PM
|Dan Millson
|Madrid, Spain
|4:15 PM
|Ariana and The Rose
|New York, NY
|5:30 PM
|The Prussians
|Palma de Mallorca, Spain
|6:45 PM
|Andrew Leahey
|Nashville, TN
|Tuesday, July 2
|3:00 PM
|The Eldridge Band
|Nashville, TN
|4:15 PM
|Tribe Royal
|Ottawa, Canada
|5:30 PM
|The Foxies
|Nashville, TN
|6:45 PM
|Jeremie Albino
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, July 3
|3:00 PM
|Valerie Lighthart
|Milwaukee, WI
|4:15 PM
|Royal Prospect
|Lomma, Sweden
|5:30 PM
|Hot Lips
|Toronto, Canada
|6:45 PM
|Velvet Starlings
|Los Angeles, CA
|Thursday, July 4
|3:00 PM
|The Orphan The Poet
|Columbus, OH
|4:15 PM
|Eddie Eberle
|Detroit, MI
|5:30 PM
|Tyler Boone
|Charleston, SC
|6:45 PM
|Amanda Huff
|Milwaukee, WI
|Friday, July 5
|3:00 PM
|Holy Pinto
|Milwaukee, WI
|4:15 PM
|Jordana Talsky
|Toronto, Canada
|5:30 PM
|Clear Pioneer
|Milwaukee, WI
|6:45 PM
|Immortal Girlfriend
|Milwaukee, WI
|Saturday, July 6
|3:00 PM
|Ever More Nest
|New Orleans, LA
|4:15 PM
|Thaikkudam Bridge
|Kochi, India
|5:30 PM
|Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones
|Los Angeles, CA
|6:45 PM
|The Suffers
|Houston, TX
|Sunday, July 7
|3:00 PM
|FINKEL
|Mackinac Island, MI
|4:15 PM
|Chel
|Springfield, IL
|5:30 PM
|Yam Haus
|Minneapolis, MN
|6:45 PM
|SEGO
|Mapleton, UT
Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2- July 7, 2019, closed on July 1.
43.033076 -87.898805