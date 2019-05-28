× Airport officials warn about dangers of carrying lithium batteries in luggage

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the summer travel season approaches, officials at the Portland International Airport are hoping to prevent fires sparking from lithium batteries.

Lithium batteries are commonly found in travel items such as laptops and e-cigarettes.

PDX officials say in recent years, there have been four cases of lithium batteries catching fire in travelers luggage.

On Tuesday morning, Port of Portland fire chief explained how easily it can happen.

“Carrying around loose batteries inside of luggage and in the same area where you’ll find keys, change, or other metal objects, and what happens in the batteries short circuit out, start to overheat and then catch fire,” said Port of Portland Fire Chief Craig Funk.

Fire officials say the best thing to do is to place you batteries in a Ziploc bag and take them with you in you carry-on bag.

Batteries should not be inside your checked luggage.