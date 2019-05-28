Caught on camera: Police seek suspect who they say robbed guest at Glendale Motel 6

GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department is investigating a robbery to a guest at the Motel 6 on N. Port Washington Ave. on Saturday, May 25. The crime happened just before 10 p.m. that evening, officials say.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black, with a short beard, around 30 years old, tall with an athletic build. He may be driving a black newer Kia 4-door sedan. Officials also believe the suspect has a tattoo with the wording “2LIVE” on his left forearm.

If you can identify this individual, you are urged to contact the Glendale Police Department – Wisconsin Detective Bureau, 414-228-1753 and reference Case 19-006349.