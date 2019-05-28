× MCSO: Shots fired during reckless driving investigation in Milwaukee; suspects at large

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials were seeking suspects after shots were fired during a reckless driving incident that began near 17th and North Avenue Monday night, May 27.

MCSO officials said around 10 p.m., deputies in an unmarked squad noticed the driver of a black Nissan made a left turn through a red light before turning right onto 16th Street — where several shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

The deputies activated their emergency lights, and more rounds were fired from inside the Nissan.

With deputies in pursuit, the Nissan fled westbound to an alley between 23rd and 24th Street, where the vehicle was abandoned and the suspects fled on foot. A perimeter was established, but the suspects were not located.

No one was hurt. MCSO officials noted deputies did not discharge their weapons during this incident.

The investigation was ongoing.