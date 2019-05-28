× MPD: No homicides for 1st time in 7 years over Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are proud to announce that over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, the City of Milwaukee had no homicides and six non-fatal shootings.

According to Milwaukee police, over the previous 14 years, the city had averaged 2.1 homicides and 9.7 non-fatal shootings over the holiday weekend.

This is the first time Milwaukee has not had a homicide over the Memorial Day weekend in the past seven years. The holiday weekend also had the fewest amount of non-fatal shootings since 2013.

“We are pleased with the significant decrease in crime; however, we realize that one shooting victim is one victim too many. A 13 year old and a 17 year old were 2 of the 6 victims who were shot this weekend which is unacceptable,” Milwaukee police said.

Police added they “will continue to work to make Milwaukee a safe place to live, work and raise a family, but we cannot do it alone. We need our community partners to assist us in achieving this goal so that everyone in our city can feel safe.”

Last year, Milwaukee had seven separate shootings that all happened in less than 12 hours on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018. The shootings left one person dead and six others injured.