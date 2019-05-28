Milwaukee DPW unveils ‘cutting-edge’ electric parking enforcement vehicles

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) unveiled on Tuesday, May 28 a new green, sustainable vehicle to be used in City Services. It is an all-electric vehicle that will be used by parking enforcement officers.

The City of Milwaukee has received four fully electric vehicles that will be joining the fleet of 52 parking enforcement vehicles.

The same electric vehicles are in operation in cities such as Santa Monica, California; Portland, Oregon and Berkeley, California. But Milwaukee will be the only city in the Midwest with the vehicles.

“It’s fun to be a cutting-edge city — and that’s what Milwaukee is right now,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Why the change to fully electric parking enforcement vehicles? City officials say it’s about savings and sustainability. They say each parking enforcement Jeep in Milwaukee burned about 1,100 gallons of fuel in 2018. At an average cost of $2.30/gallon, that’s about $2,500 a year in fuel costs. Officials anticipate they will save around $10,000 a year from the four electric vehicles.