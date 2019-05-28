Person of interest in custody in shooting death of LZ Jolly Jr.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting death of LZ Jolly Jr.

Jolly was shot and killed Thursday night, May 23, outside of Warren’s Lounge near 25th and Hopkins. Friends say he was fatally caught in the middle of an argument.

“A fight that he was breaking up. He had nothing to do with hit — he was breaking it up,” said Eric Howard, a friend of Jolly.

Fiends of Jolly say he turned over a new leaf. Jolly was a husband, father and hard worker who changed his life for the better over the years and was active in the community.