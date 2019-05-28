Recognize him? Police seek help to ID suspect in shooting outside tavern near Brady and Arlington

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred outside a tavern near Brady and Arlington early Saturday morning, May 25.

After the suspect was involved in fight at a business in the area, officials say he left the scene. But he returned and was observed shooting into the business. As a result of the suspect’s actions, officials say one individual sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a dark skin complexion, 6’ to 6’3” tall, about 200 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gold and black Indiana Pacers basketball cap, a shiny gold track suit with the word Superior written on the left chest area. Officials say he was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.