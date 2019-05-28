Silver Alert: Officials searching for 91-year-old Edward Kolinski of Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old missing from Menomonee Falls. Officials say Edward J. Kolinski hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, May 28, around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, Kolinski was traveling to Waukesha, following his wife’s vehicle, when they became separated.

Officials describe Kolinski as a male, white, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 152 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue fleece jacket and blue jeans. Kolinski’s vehicle is described as a dark blue Kia Optima, with Wisconsin license plate 634-BZS.

Anyone with information on Kolinski’s whereabouts should contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.