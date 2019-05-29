× ‘1 thing led to another:’ Man, woman accused of having sex in public park in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man and woman are facing charges, accused of having sex in a public park in Mount Pleasant.

Sarah Margraf, 29, of Lake Geneva and Donald Picard, 52. of Racine, each face the following counts:

Lewd and lascivious behavior

Fornication

Possession of THC, as party to a crime

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Online court records showed a history of convictions dating back to 1985 for a multitude of crimes for Picard, and a history of convictions dating back to 2009 for Margraf for crimes including retail theft, burglary and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, just before 8 p.m. on May 25, Mount Pleasant police officers on patrol in Sanders Park on Wood Road near Wakefield Avenue in Mount Pleasant were checking to see whether any visitors remained in the park, which closed at sunset. Police found two people, later identified as Margraf and Picard, “engaging in sexual intercourse in a public area of the park.”

When asked what they were doing, the complaint said Picard initially said they were walking in the park, and then said they were having sex. They were advised they were in a public park and children could be present, and Picard said he knew that.

Both were taken into custody, and the complaint said in a plastic Jelly Belly bag, investigators found two devices commonly used for smoking marijuana, along with a pill bottle that contained a substance that tested positive for THC.

Picard wasn’t willing to make a statement to police. Margraf said she and Picard knew each other for a while and worked together. She said they were walking in the park and “one thing led to another.” She noted Picard bought the marijuana for her as a gift.

The complaint noted Picard was on the sex offender registry for an out-of-state sexual assault conviction.

Both Margraf and Picard were taken to the hospital — Margraf to see whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and Picard for a medical evaluation after he refused a breath test.

Margraf and Picard appeared in court Wednesday, May 29. Both entered not guilty pleas, and $2,000 signature bonds were set for each. Status conferences were set for Aug. 5.