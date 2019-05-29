50 years in prison for man convicted in 2 sexual assaults on Kenosha County Bike Trail in 2018

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man convicted in two sexual assaults that happened on the Kenosha County Bike Trail in March and May of 2018 was sentenced to prison Wednesday, May 29.

Reginaldo Etienne, 32, in February pleaded guilty to two of 10 charges against him — two counts of second degree sexual assault/use of force.

In court Wednesday, Etienne was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison and 15 years’ extended supervision on each count — to be served consecutively, for a total of 50 years in prison and 30 years’ extended supervision.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim from the May 2018 attack fought the suspect, which resulted in the critical DNA evidence that led to the arrest.

According to sheriff’s officials, on March 25, 2018 and May 21, 2018, investigators responded to separate sexual assault complaints that occurred on the Kenosha County Bike Trail. Evidence at both scenes was collected by investigators. This evidence was submitted for processing to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

On June 4, 2018, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a report on tests results from the State Crime Lab indicating DNA confirmation to one of the items submitted.

This report linked evidence at the scene to Etienne, as a source of DNA on the evidence.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release an investigation into Etienne revealed he was in custody in a Lake County, Illinois jail on a probation hold — on probation in Illinois for armed robbery. Etienne was known to be homeless.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of the suspect vehicle and the identification of evidence linking Etienne to both sexual assaults. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation involved the serving of two search warrants and interviews with the suspect and witnesses.

An 18-year-old woman was victimized in the May 21 incident, which happened in the area near 93rd Street and 30th Avenue around 6 p.m. that day. She was approached by a man and assaulted.

A 67-year-old woman was attacked on March 27, in the area between 89th Street and 93rd Street around 1 p.m. Officials said a strange man tackled her to the ground and tried to rape her before running off when someone came by.

Etienne was set for sentencing on March 25, but he told the court at that time he no longer wanted to admit to something he didn’t do — asking the court to withdraw his guilty plea. He was then without an attorney. Etienne’s attorney disagreed that he pressured his client — and filed his own motion to withdraw as counsel.

Etienne’s motion to withdraw his guilty pleas was denied on May 29, ahead of sentencing.