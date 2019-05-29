× Birmingham service for Bart Starr to take place Sunday, June 9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Green Bay Packers announced more information about the service that will celebrate the life of Packers quarterback and coach Bart Starr. The following was posted on Packers.com:

“A Birmingham service, “Celebrating the Legacy of Bart Starr,” will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at the Wright Center, Samford University. The Starr family is making arrangements for an additional celebration in Green Bay, with details to be finalized as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing, or to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation, which supports the causes noted herein.”

Starr died Sunday, May 26 at age 85 in Birmingham, Alabama, the Packers said. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.

