× Caledonia police ID father fatally shot by daughter’s boyfriend after firing round at them

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police on Wednesday, May 29 identified the 55-year-old man shot and killed in a home on Tanglewood Avenue Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police identified the victim as Robert Luckfield Jr.

According to police, an argument between Luckfield Jr. and his daughter and her live-in boyfriend escalated to gunfire. Police said Luckfield Jr. fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and her boyfriend. They then went into a bedroom, and the boyfriend armed himself with a rifle.

The incident progressed to a point where the boyfriend indicated he had to defend himself and his girlfriend, police said.

Luckfield Jr. was fatally shot. Police said an autopsy was conducted, and appeared “consistent with the statements provided by Luckfield Jr.’s daughter and her boyfriend.”

An additional search of the residence took place Wednesday morning, and police said additional evidence was recovered, based on autopsy information.

The boyfriend and daughter were not named by police, who said the investigation was ongoing.