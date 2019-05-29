Dashcam video: State trooper saves toddler from path of dump truck

SAGINAW, Mich. -- A 2-year-old girl was saved from possible disaster by a quick acting Michigan State Trooper on Friday, May 24.
Sergeant Joseph Richards from the Alpena post was on duty in Alcona County's Mitchell Township when he saw the toddler cross a busy road ahead of him.
State police say that as Sgt. Richards approached the little girl she turned back on to the road, with a dump truck coming toward her.
Richards stopped the patrol car, jumped out, and grabbed the little girl just as the passing truck locked it's brakes up trying to avoid her.
Investigators say Richards' quick action may have prevented a tragedy.
The child's mother was nearby and told police that she had lost track of her daughter for just a few seconds.
