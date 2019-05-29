× Large police presence seen at Waukesha apartment complex overnight

WAUKESHA — A large police presence in Waukesha grabbed a lot of attention early Wednesday, May 29. It happened at the Springdale Apartments near Springdale and Bluemound.

Police confirm a suicidal person barricaded themselves in the basement of one of the apartment buildings. The large police response was due in part to difficulty in finding the person.

Police say the person suffered self-inflicted injuries, but is expected to survive.