× Madison officials raid Rastafarian church accused of giving pot to members

MADISON — Wisconsin authorities say they raided a self-styled Rastafarian church in Madison that claimed marijuana was a “sacrament” they gave its members in exchange for donations.

Madison police said the Dane County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday morning raided the Lion of Judah House of Rastafari, which has been open since March. The church was started by Madison natives Jesse Schworck, 39, and Dylan Paul Bangert, 23. Both were detained but it was unclear if they were facing any charges yet or if either had an attorney representing them.

Schworck told the Capital Times on Tuesday the church gave marijuana and edibles laced with THC to members in exchanged for a “donation.” Schworck says church membership is around 20,000.

Police did not say how much marijuana, if any, they took from the church.

#HappeningNow Police issued a drug search warrant at Lion of Judah Rastafarian Church. Several were detained. We are live at 11 on @nbc15_madison with the latest information. pic.twitter.com/1hqqBhKhrE — Amelia Jones (@AmeliaJonesTV) May 29, 2019