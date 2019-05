× MPD: Possible drug deal leads to gunfire, 19-year-old woman wounded

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a possible drug deal led to the shooting of a 19-year-old woman near 30th and Burleigh on Tuesday evening, May 28.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

MPD continues to seek a suspect and a motive.