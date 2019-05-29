Police investigate shooting in downtown Milwaukee, woman in custody

Posted 10:55 am, May 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:20AM, May 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 8th and State in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, May 29.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. An adult male victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting near 8th and State in downtown Milwaukee

One adult female is in custody and a firearm has been recovered. There are no threats to area.

Officials are urged people commuting into downtown take alternate routes.

