LIVE: Right lanes of eastbound I-94 at County Highway T are closed due to crash

Police: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash at St. Thomas More High School; suspects bailed

Posted 1:56 pm, May 29, 2019, by
Police: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash at St. Thomas More High School; suspects bailed

MILWAUKEE — A pursuit ended in a crash at St. Thomas More High School early Wednesday, May 29.

According to Milwaukee police, it started around 1:50 a.m., when officers initiated a traffic stop at Clement Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue after noticing a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds — approximately 60 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, headed eastbound on Oklahoma Avenue.

Police said the driver disregarded multiple stop signs and continued to travel at excessive speeds.

Around 1:54 a.m., police caught up with the vehicle on S. Ellen Street (near Lake Parkway and Oklahoma Avenue), where it fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended at the south fence line at St. Thomas More High School — where the occupants bailed and fled southbound.

They were last seen near S. Brooke Place and E. Crawford Avenue.

Police said the vehicle had recently been stolen.

Police: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash at St. Thomas More High School; suspects bailed

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.