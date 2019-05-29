Recognize them? Police need help locating 2 men wanted in shooting near 16th and Hadley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Wednesday, May 29 asked for help locating two men wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Friday, May 10 near 16th and Hadley that left a 21-year-old man hurt.

Police said just before 7 p.m., the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the area when shots were fired, and a bullet entered the vehicle and struck him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police described the wanted men as black and between the ages of 18 and 19. One stands 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a colorful hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. He was armed with a silver and black handgun. The other stands 6' tall and weighs 175 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with any information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360.