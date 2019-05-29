Teacher writes ‘WTF is this?’ on student’s homework

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida teacher didn't give her student an "F." Instead, she wrote "WTF" on a paper to signal he would be getting "absolutely no credit."

Melinda Smith says she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework with WTF – an acronym containing a swear word – written across the top.

"Just seeing 'WTF,' what is this? ... It wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language, Smith told WJHG, which she called "inappropriate and not acceptable."

"I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file," Smith continued.

WJHG reports the teacher does not want to respond publicly to the situation.

Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident and does not want to release the teacher's name at this time.

"Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation," Pilson told WJHG.

He said he has spoken with the teacher regarding appropriate classroom conduct.

"She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part," he said.

It is unclear if any action will be taken against the teacher.