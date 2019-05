GERMANTOWN — All southbound lanes on I-41 near Holy Hill Road in Germantown, are closed due to a crash Wednesday, May 29.

Traffic is being diverted, and drivers should find an alternate route.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it will take up to two hours to clear the scene.

Monitor 511 Wisconsin traffic

Germantown police are handling the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.