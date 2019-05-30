× 1,000 Family Dollar/Dollar Tree stores will add booze to boost sales

MILWAUKEE — Discount retailer Family Dollar will add booze to boost sales.

According to USA Today, about 1,000 stores will start selling alcohol.

In March, it was announced nearly 400 stores would be closed in 2019, on top of the more than 120 that closed in 2018.

The company will also re-brand about 200 stores as Dollar Tree.

The two operate as a combined company, but have under-performed since joining forces in 2015.

USA Today reported plans to expand party goods sections and test higher-priced products at its exclusive $1 locations.