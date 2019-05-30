NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: A woman walks by a Family Dollar store on December 11, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. As the income gap between rich and poor continues to grow, dollar and 99 cent stores have become increasingly popular in both urban and rural America. Dollar General, one of several discount retail chains, has become one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S. According to the Institute for Local Self Reliance, there are now over 30,000 dollar stores in the U.S., up from around 18,000 a decade ago. Dollar General and Dollar Tree alone are expected to have 50k stores in the next few years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
1,000 Family Dollar/Dollar Tree stores will add booze to boost sales
MILWAUKEE — Discount retailer Family Dollar will add booze to boost sales.
According to USA Today, about 1,000 stores will start selling alcohol.
In March, it was announced nearly 400 stores would be closed in 2019, on top of the more than 120 that closed in 2018.
The company will also re-brand about 200 stores as Dollar Tree.
The two operate as a combined company, but have under-performed since joining forces in 2015.
USA Today reported plans to expand party goods sections and test higher-priced products at its exclusive $1 locations.