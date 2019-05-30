× 3 orphaned otter pups being cared for at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY — Three otter pups were settling into their new home at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Wednesday, May 29 after their mother was killed.

According to WLUK, the 6-week-old otters were found on a golf course in western Wisconsin, and brought to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Wednesday.

Their mother was killed when the Kickapoo River was pumped out.

Wildlife officials said the otters, two males and one female, did not have names as of Wednesday.

They planned to release them into the wild at the end of the summer.