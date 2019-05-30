× Anheuser-Busch to send 150K cans of water to flood victims in Missouri, Oklahoma

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch is delivering three truckloads of more than 150,000 cans of drinking water to support local communities in Missouri and Oklahoma impacted by flooding.

The drinking water will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch partners, County Distributing in Sedalia, Missouri, and A&B Distributors Inc. in Muskogee, Oklahoma, who will work with the American Red Cross to distribute it to those in need.

“For over 30 years, we have worked with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water to our neighbors during times of need,” said Bill Bradley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Anheuser-Busch. “Applying our production and logistics expertise to deliver clean, safe drinking water is the best way we can lend a hand in our communities during these unimaginable situations.”

The donations will be transported from Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville, Georgia brewery, which works alongside the Fort Collins, Colorado brewery, that periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can drinking water for communities in times of need.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.