Caught on camera: Police seek to ID suspect wanted in armed robbery near 64th and Florist

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a strong armed robbery that occurred near 64th and Florist on Thursday morning, May 30.

Police say shortly before 9 a.m., the suspect approached the victim and grabbed her purse as she waited on the bus stop. The suspect then pushed the victim down to the ground causing her to strike her head. He then fled west bound from the location through the yards.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 20 to 25 years of age, 5’5” to 5’7” tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a medium skin complexion, short hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood up, black shorts under a pair of black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.