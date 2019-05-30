× ‘Cheers to Milwaukee:’ Violent Femmes to headline free summer concert June 6 at The Riverside

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing and The Riverside Theater are keeping their summer tradition going by teaming up once again to help Milwaukee residents enjoy a free summer concert.

In its third year, “Cheers to Milwaukee” will take place on Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. at The Riverside Theater, with the Violent Femmes headlining.

“We are excited and proud to extend this great tradition with Riverside Theater in a city we’ve been fortunate to call home for more than 160 years,” said Jim Kanter, MillerCoors GM for Wisconsin in a news release. “Miller Brewing remains dedicated to supporting and celebrating what makes this city so special and ‘Cheers to Milwaukee’ allows us to do just that. I can’t think of anything better than enjoying live music from a homegrown band while having a cold Lite or High Life.”

According to the release, in addition to the free concert, all guests will enjoy a great beer lineup at the venue and a complimentary ticket to Summerfest.

“There is no better way to celebrate the kick off of summer than by hosting a free show with Milwaukee’s legendary Violent Femmes at the historic Riverside Theater, brought to you by our city’s most iconic brand, Miller Brewing,” said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group in the release. “We are proud to help make ‘Cheers to Milwaukee’ a day where our friends at Miller can give back to the city where their beer was born and to celebrate the amazing contribution Miller has made to our city’s identity and their status as a key employer here.”

Though the event is free for those 21 and older, patrons who plan to attend must have a ticket. A limited number will be available at the following locations starting Thursday, May 30 until they run out. Fans are encouraged to get them early, as this is a first come, first served event.

The Girl in the Moon shop located at the Miller Brewery (opens at 10 a.m.)

The Riverside Theater Box Office (opens at 12 p.m.)

The Pabst Theater Box Office (opens at 12 p.m.)

The Summerfest Box Office (opens at 10 a.m.)

Miller Brewing will also be buying beers across the community throughout the afternoon leading up to the concert. Residents should be on the lookout at their favorite drinking spots for a chance to toast the arrival of summer together with a refreshing brew.