CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: R. Kelly appears at a hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building May 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
Chicago prosecutors charge R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts
CHICAGO — Chicago prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday, May 30 with 11 new sex-related counts involving one victim.