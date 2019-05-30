Chicago prosecutors charge R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts

Posted 2:43 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, May 30, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: R. Kelly appears at a hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building May 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday, May 30 with 11 new sex-related counts involving one victim.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.