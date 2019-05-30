Chowing down with Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Thursday, May 30, Kramp checked out a behind-the-scenes look at Charles Barkley's favorite hot spot for breakfast when he's in town. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant is celebrating their 50th anniversary, and is celebrating with a giant party. Congratulations!

About Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant celebrates Golden Anniversary – The 50th will take place on Friday, May 31st from 11am – 4pm. Unpretentious diner offering American breakfast fare & classic soul food like fried chicken.

