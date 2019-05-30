Connecticut mother of 5 missing for nearly a week

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police in Connecticut are looking for a 50-year-old mother of five who has been missing for almost a week.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen Friday, May 24 in New Canaan driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, New Canaan police said. Her friends reported her missing at about 7 p.m., saying they had not heard from her for about 10 hours and she had missed several appointments that day.

One friend last had contact with Dulos earlier in the day after she dropped her children off at school, police said. The children are safe and with family, police said.

Police searched her home and later located the vehicle she had been driving on a road near Waveny Park. But they did not find Dulos and have since worked with Connecticut State Police and with assistance from federal law enforcement to locate her.

“This investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Jennifer was the victim (of) foul play or intentional harm,” police said.

On Wednesday, police said they searched the area near Waveny Park with ground units, a drone and an aviation unit from the New York State Police.