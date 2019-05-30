Dad of boy found in Denver storage unit charged with murder

Posted 5:28 pm, May 30, 2019, by

Leland Pankey

DENVER — The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete inside a Denver storage unit has been charged in the child’s death.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office says Leland Pankey was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased human in Caden McWilliams’ death.

Pankey, 39, is serving a state prison sentence on unrelated charges. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

Caden McWilliams

Prosecutors charged the boy’s mother, Elisha Pankey, in January with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

According to court records released Thursday, Elisha Pankey told investigators in March that her husband kept McWilliams in a dog kennel for days before he died in July. His body was found in December.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.