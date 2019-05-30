Dashcam video shows wrong-way pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph, 17-year-old sought

GREENFIELD — FOX6 News was first to tell you about a suburban high-speed chase involving two young men driving two stolen vehicles. One was arrested. The other was on the run as of Thursday, May 30.

Authorities on Thursday released dashcam footage of the pursuit, along with the identity of the teenager at large — 17-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez.

Around midnight Wednesday, police said Gonzalez and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man took officers on a wild ride while driving two stolen vehicles at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Greenfield police picked up the pursuit along S. 76th Street. Later, the young men were driving the wrong way — and stop sticks were used, puncturing tires on one of the stolen vehicles. The young man in the SUV ditched his ride — and jumped into a stolen Lincoln. They took off fast — again, going the wrong way.

When speeds slowed down, a PIT maneuver was used. Police said the 20-year-old man jumped out of the stolen vehicle and took off running. He was eventually arrested. That is also when Gonzalez took his chances and drove off again. The stolen Lincoln was later found abandoned.

A warrant was issued out of Waukesha for Gonzalez’s arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact Greenfield police.

