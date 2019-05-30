Horse is pulled from debris after surviving tornado

LINWOOD, Kan. — A heroic effort to save a horse in Linwood, Kansas, is yet one more remarkable survival story from the tornado zone.

KCTV5’s Abby Dodge talked to the owner of the horse who said the frightened animal spent all night trapped in storm debris.

There are livestock, dogs, and horses all over Linwood finding their way back home.

Alfredo Villa found his horse, Zino, only a hundred yards from his property, but bringing him back home was a difficult task.

“His front legs were right here,” he said. “One here and one there. His back legs were right there and the water was all the way, this high.”

Zino was stuck all alone and covered in brush.

“He was moving and looking at us,” he said. “We were like, ‘Woah, he’s alive. We have to get him out of there as soon as possible.’”

Getting an 800-pound horse out of the ground isn’t easy. It took almost two hours and they had to crawl down in there and wrap a harness around him just to pull him out.

“It was terrifying,” he said. “I love my horses to death.”

At least a dozen people helped in the rescue and Zino clearly was eager to be free.

“He jumped up and just wanted to get out of here,” he said.

One of the horse heroes, Javier Campo, said there’s no way Zino wandered off and that he was taken by the tornado.

“I just opened the door and looked out to the barn and nothing was there,” he said.

No walls, no poles, no horses… just five out of 50 bales of hay were left.

The vet clinic where Zino is staying let KCTV5 take pictures of him. Zino is doing just fine and he’ll be there for the next few days. He is expected to make a full recovery.