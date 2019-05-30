Jazz in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Park for 2019 run

MILWAUKEE — A Cream City summertime tradition returned to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park on Thursday, May 30.

“Jazz in the Park” is back for its 28th year.

The party runs every Thursday night, from now through August 29.

Happy hour starts at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.

The event brings out a lots of veterans and some first-timers.

“We just moved here. I’m from Philly, he’s from Chicago. We met in college and we just relocated, so we’re just trying to check out the neighborhood and see what’s up,” said Alex Archambault, enjoyed Jazz in the Park.

Jazz in the Park is totally family friendly and dog friendly as well.

